The majority of Americans are now working from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to adjustments for everyone — whether it’s learning etiquette of video meetings, figuring out how to pace the day out when working from home, or, just generally, how to be productive when not at the office, a lot of folks are learning on the fly.

This group includes athletes, who are tasked with trying to stay in shape without access to training facilities and finding ways to keep their skills sharp despite the constraints of space and equipment. Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly is among those with a rather expansive home and a backyard big enough to have decent throwing sessions, but that yard isn’t the biggest and the tight quarters bring disaster into play.

On Thursday morning, disaster struck when Kelly threw a wayward pitch towards the net that, for some reason, was positioned right next to a bedroom window. When that pitch got away from him and fluttered out to the right, it missed the net completely and crashed through that window. Luckily for us, everything got caught on camera.

Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly … just broke his own window throwing at home. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/4z0IgzujwB — Baseball is Fun (@flippingbats) April 16, 2020

Why he insisted on throwing in the direction of the house, I don’t know. Probably because he assumed, as a professional pitcher, he would never miss that giant net, which most of us would’ve thought as well. It’s a horrid pitch and couldn’t have gone much worse, although I guess someone could’ve been in that bedroom when a baseball smashed through the window.

There’s never a good time to break a window, but doing so when everyone is locked down and it’s probably tough to get someone to come out and fix it is especially bad. Maybe turn that net the other way and throw away from the house with large windows, Joe.