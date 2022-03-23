Reports began circulating on Wednesday morning that Tyreek Hill‘s time with the Kansas City Chiefs could be coming to an end. The two sides reportedly could not come to terms on a contract extension for the All-Pro pass catcher, and as a result, trade rumors began to circulate with two teams coming to the forefront: the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets.

It was reported that both teams made offers for Hill, and it was up to him to decide where he wanted to end up. Ultimately, Miami was able to get the job done, parting ways with a package of picks to give Tua Tagovailoa a dangerous option in the passing game.

Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

Here it is: The #Chiefs are trading six-time Pro Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the #Dolphins, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. The return is a first-round pick and more, while Hill gets a contract extension that puts him among the highest paid WRs in the NFL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

Hill has only played for the Chiefs in his NFL career, but has been among the league’s most dangerous players in the open field. Last year, Hill a career-high 111 balls for 1,239 yards with nine touchdowns.

The trade does present some issues for Kansas City in its wide receiver room. The team signed JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency, still has Mecole Hardman, and of course, Travis Kelce is perhaps the most dangerous tight end in football. Perhaps the team can turn to the NFL Draft, which has a very, very good class of pass catchers, to add some reinforcements.