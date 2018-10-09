Getty Image

Week 5 of the 2018 NFL season produced quite a few noteworthy moments, but, as Monday evening approached, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees took center stage. As his team’s game against Washington approached, Brees was within striking distance of breaking Peyton Manning’s record for passing yards in a career and, in the midst of a wildly productive stretch, the futuer Hall of Famer broke the mark before halftime arrived.

As you can see, Brees did it in style with a long touchdown connection and, on cue, the sports world opened its arms to congratulate him on what is an awe-inspiring accomplishment.

Manning, who was surpassed in the record books, joined forces with the Denver Broncos to acknowledge the feat with a funny video.