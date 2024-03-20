Drew McIntyre Is Captivating WWE By Telling The Truth

Drew McIntyre doesn’t mind being called WWE’s No. 1 hater. But don’t call him a bad guy. This is just him telling it like it is.

“I’m from the UK. If you’ve ever watched any UK comedy or seen the way people from the UK talk to each other, especially Scotland, we just shred each other. People would legitimately be shocked to see the way me and my friends talk to each other, like, do you guys hate each other? No, we’re actually really close friends,” McIntyre tells Uproxx Sports.

“Now I’m able to be that way on television, on social. But at the same time, to pull from real storylines, real material that we’ve had play out over the past four years, that at times I was like, this is the wrong decision. And I look back now and go, okay, this is such an important part of where we are now. Everything happened for a reason.”

McIntyre says he’s always had control of his social media and at times, you could see the real version of himself shining through, especially when it came to feuding with guys like Tyson Fury. That shift in tone and honesty moves further away from what fans have seen over the last four years, or as the character McIntyre refers to as “Drew McIntyre’s Smiley Sword Man.”

“What they’re seeing right now is absolutely me with the volume turned up. Everything’s got reality injected into it because I make sure it does. It’s such a collaboration now, with our creative team,” McIntyre continues. “This feels like I’m back in the independents where I was putting my own stuff together, my own thoughts together, making sure it makes sense across the board for me. I’m a very creative person. And when I feel creatively fulfilled, I’m at my happiest.”

Realism, not just about what happens in the wrestling ring, but what’s going on in his personal life has taken the McIntyre character to another level. It started with honesty to the audience, and has continued to evolve in how he interacts with his WrestleMania XL opponent, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

“A lot of the previous thinking, which worked tremendously, was maybe people wouldn’t remember (what happened in the past). But I see it as a challenge. One, I do believe a lot of our audience remembers certain things that happen. And two, it’s my job as a performer to paint the picture and use whatever material I’m using to help further the story,” McIntyre says.

McIntyre’s journey to WrestleMania hasn’t been a direct path to the top. The former WWE champion acknowledges the need to practice patience in an industry known for its twists and turns.