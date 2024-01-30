CM Punk Suffered A Torn Triceps And Will Miss WrestleMania

A week after Seth Rollins announced he’s still on track for WrestleMania despite his knee injury, we learned that the same can’t be said for CM Punk.

It was reported on Monday that Punk suffered a torn triceps during the Royal Rumble match, and at the start of this week’s edition of Raw, Punk walked to the ring and confirmed that he needs to go under the knife. Punk suffered the same injury on his left arm in September of 2022, missing nine months before returning to AEW the following June.

Despite being the last competitor eliminated from the Rumble, Punk appeared destined to have a significant presence at WrestleMania in Philadelphia, whether that meant a main event match with Seth Rollins, a possible tilt with Drew McIntyre, or something different altogether. Now, WWE will be forced to go back to the drawing board as they put together one of the biggest WrestleMania cards in recent memory.

Rollins previously acknowledged he has a Grade 2 MCL tear and a medial meniscus tear, with 3-4 months in recovery on the horizon following surgery. However, the current World Heavyweight champion will attempt to rehab the injury in order to participate at this year’s premier event.