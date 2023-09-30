College GameDay decided to do something a little different this week and head to Durham. While the basketball edition of the show is no stranger to vising Cameron Indoor Stadium, the football edition has never been in town for a Duke football game. That changed this week, though, as the No. 17 Blue Devils are playing host to the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which are coming off of an emotional loss to Ohio State last week.

As part of the festivities, the GameDay crew pulled a fan out of the stands for their weekly segment in which Pat McAfee tried to have someone make a field goal for money. While field goal kickers are oftentimes unheralded parts of the game who come under tons of criticism when things go poorly, the segment is a really good look into how hard booting one through the uprights is. This Duke student, who was told by McAfee that he had $1 million coming his way if he made this, lined up to kick it and missed pretty badly.

But one reason we love sports are the opportunities for redemption, and the fan was afforded that opportunity after his first miss. He stepped up, lined it up, and oh no.

Duke fans will hope their special teams units do a little better than this against the Irish.