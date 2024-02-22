When EA Sports announced that they were bringing back their college football video game franchise under a new name, there was some wonder as to whether they’d be able to make it as complete a game as in the past when they had NCAA licensing. Without the NCAA involved, they would have to work with each school to get them in the game and while one would think schools would want that kind of publicity, with college administrations you can never be sure.

That is why Thursday’s announcement by EA Sports brought a little added excitement for this summer’s release, as they confirmed all 134 FBS schools had signed on to be in the game.

They’re in the game. College Football 25 will feature all 134 FBS schools #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/WLH3DEXdv0 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 22, 2024

That means all the big schools from the Big Ten, SEC, and ACC, but more importantly it means the opportunity to take a Sun Belt or Mountain West team and build them into a powerhouse. That was always the magic of the game, turning a team like UMass into a national title contender, and having every school signed on ensures that remains the case.

We also learned on Thursday that ESPN’s Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call for games in EA Sports College Football, along with a handful of other ESPN personalities being a part of the game like Kevin Conners, Jesse Palmer, and Robert Griffin III.

I'm in the Game! Today, I can finally make it official. I am honored to be one of the voices in #CFB25 ! Wait until you see this game! #EAPartner https://t.co/mdLRo77QZR — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) February 22, 2024

I'm so excited to FINALLY announce that I'm part of @EASPORTSCollege. I'm proud to be a partner and one of the voices of the game once again – my 14th year in that role. #CFB25 #EAPartner https://t.co/zVKXxwtKw5 — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) February 22, 2024

More full details on the game will be coming in May, but for now we can be happy that every team at the FBS level will be represented and the top commentator team in the sport will be calling the action.