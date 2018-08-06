EA Sports

Two years ago, EA Sports wanted to do something a little different with its revered FIFA series. It added a narrative mode titled The Journey, which gave fans the opportunity to play through the story of fictional British wunderkind Alex Hunter. Fast forward to today, and while EA Sports plans on having FIFA 19 be the final chapter of Hunter’s journey to footballing glory, it’s going to make sure he goes out with a bang.

On Monday afternoon, EA Sports announced that FIFA 19 will feature Hunter suiting up for the club he’s long dreamed of playing for — Real Madrid — in The Journey: Champions. The news was announced via a trailer for the game, which features a handful of Real Madrid stars welcoming Hunter to the club.