Report: The Eagles Will Acquire Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Robert Quinn From The Bears

The Philadelphia Eagles are the class of the NFC so far this season. The team is the final undefeated squad in the NFL to this point, as they sit at 6-0 after beating the Dallas Cowboys 10 days ago. And with the conference as a whole looking down, it is not hard to imagine Philly making it to the Super Bowl.

Still, the front office apparently believed that there are ways that they can stand to improve as a team. As such, the team worked out a deal with the Chicago Bears to bring in star pass rusher Robert Quinn, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter reported that the Eagles won’t pay too terribly much to bring him on board, as the team will send Chicago a fourth-round draft pick to bring Quinn on board.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network added that Philadelphia won’t have to pay a ton of money, either.

Quinn joined the Bears as a free agent in the lead-up to the 2020 NFL season. After a relatively quiet first year off the edge, Quinn earned a Pro Bowl nod for his performance in 2021 as he registered 18.5 sacks, the second-best mark in the league behind only T.J. Watt. Now, he’ll take up a spot among the pass rushing group for a team that enters this week with the fourth-best defensive DVOA in the league.

