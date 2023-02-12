Dak Prescott seems like a pretty nice guy, and because of his commitment to helping others in his community, the Dallas Cowboys starting signal caller won the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award. In a very cool ceremony before the game kicked off, Payton was joined by all the nominees for this year’s award and received his trophy from last year’s winner, Andrew Whitworth, ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

There’s just one problem: Because he is the starting quarterback for the Cowboys, Prescott got booed by the numerous Philadelphia Eagles fans who attended the game.

Dak Prescott gets booed out by the Super Bowl crowd as he was awarded the Walter Peyton Man of the Year trophy 👀pic.twitter.com/g7fXvGwxM1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 12, 2023

Kudos to Prescott, who appeared to think the entire thing was extremely funny, in part because it was. Payton’s son, Jarrett, showed him some love, too, while the Eagles fans in the crowd expressed their disapproval.

The Eagles and the Cowboys played on two separate occasions this year, with Philly winning the first matchup, 26-17, and the Cowboys getting their revenge a little later in the year, 40-34. Prescott was unable to play in the first game due to an injury, and since that meant he was unable to play the Eagles in Philly, it appears their fans were excited to get a chance to give him the business.