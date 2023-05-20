aj brown
Eagles WR A.J. Brown Was Almost Hit By A Car During A Bike Ride For Charity

A.J. Brown was nearly hit by a car on Saturday morning while participating in a charity event. Brown, the All-Pro wide receiver that the Philadelphia Eagles acquired in a trade from the Tennessee Titans last year, was one of the players who participated in the bike ride portion of an annual event put on by the team that looks to raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

While streaming on Instagram Live, Brown came to an intersection and very nearly got hit by a car, which led to him dropping his phone.

It’s a really scary sight, but Brown went to Twitter after this started to make its way around the internet and let everyone know that he is ok.

Brown followed this up by having a sense of humor about things, joking (we think!) that the person who ran the stop sign might have been a fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

The most important thing, of course, is that Brown is fine and was able to avoid getting hurt in a situation that can end up being very, very serious. As for the event, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie announced that the organization was able to raise $6 million this year, which is a record for a single year.

