Beyonce’s VMA Performance Led To This Remarkably Awkward Paralysis Meme From Eric LeGrand

You’re probably familiar with Eric LeGrand, the Rutgers lineman who was paralyzed in a 2010 game against Army. LeGrand has been lauded for his positive, upbeat attitude despite the injury, receiving numerous awards along the way including the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the 2012 ESPYs.

Overall, LeGrand’s a great kid with a great sense of humor, which is why he can make a joke about something like this without hesitation.

Yes, that’s the exact moment LeGrand was paralyzed—and he used it to make a Beyonce meme—because Beyonce’s performance was otherwordly. That takes a special kind of dude.

LeGrand’s a better man than me, or you, or frankly, most of us.

