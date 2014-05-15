Erik Spoelstra’s Pregame Press Conference Was The Stuff Of Legends

…
*double thumbs up*
EXCUSE ME MR. SPOELSTRA DO YOU CARE TO COMMENT ON THE SOLANGE KNOWLES SITUATION
MR. SPOELSTRA PLEASE WE NEED TO KNOW YOUR THOUGHTS
DO YOU BELIEVE THAT PER BEYONCE’S LATEST INSTAGRAMS THAT HER MARRIAGE IS oh okay, bye I guess
This is also his approach to coaching Lebron
Nets were not going to win regardless,
The Gentleman’s sweep is the best sweep, as it gives opposing fans false hope.
Never forget
I’m a little slow….no B/W for Raw this week?
[uproxx.com]
@ Jarret Mayer
the best part of that play was that Lebron got the basket anyway.
The best part of that series was Lebron constantly making Pierce his bitch.