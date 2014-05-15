Erik Spoelstra’s Pregame Press Conference Was The Stuff Of Legends

…

…

…

…

…

…

*double thumbs up*

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

EXCUSE ME MR. SPOELSTRA DO YOU CARE TO COMMENT ON THE SOLANGE KNOWLES SITUATION

MR. SPOELSTRA PLEASE WE NEED TO KNOW YOUR THOUGHTS

DO YOU BELIEVE THAT PER BEYONCE’S LATEST INSTAGRAMS THAT HER MARRIAGE IS oh okay, bye I guess