Erin Andrews Almost Called Justin Verlander ‘Justin Bieber,’ Got Butthurt About It

Catcher Mike Napoli homered in Tuesday’s Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, giving the Boston Red Sox the game’s only run and a 1-0 victory against the Detroit Tigers ace/Kate Upton-denier Justin Verlander. It’s the time of crucial moment that a serious, details-oriented sideline reporter would be excited to talk about with the game’s big star.

In a related story, here’s Erin Andrews almost calling Justin Verlander ‘Justin Bieber.’

No harm, no foul, right? More of a ‘Justin Vee’ than anything.

Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on how you look at it) Erin Andrews lacks the ability to say, ‘heh, whoops, stumbled over my words for a second’ and has engaged in a Twitter war against anyone who thinks she might’ve made a mistake. Here she is making expertly-humorless use of an unnecessarily catty hashtag, forever cementing her legacy as the blonde, loosely-sports-related Kanye West:

Tigers stars Enrique Iglesias and Prince The Singer were unable to be reached for comment.