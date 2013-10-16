Erin Andrews Almost Called Justin Verlander ‘Justin Bieber,’ Got Butthurt About It

Catcher Mike Napoli homered in Tuesday’s Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, giving the Boston Red Sox the game’s only run and a 1-0 victory against the Detroit Tigers ace/Kate Upton-denier Justin Verlander. It’s the time of crucial moment that a serious, details-oriented sideline reporter would be excited to talk about with the game’s big star.
In a related story, here’s Erin Andrews almost calling Justin Verlander ‘Justin Bieber.’
No harm, no foul, right? More of a ‘Justin Vee’ than anything.
Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on how you look at it) Erin Andrews lacks the ability to say, ‘heh, whoops, stumbled over my words for a second’ and has engaged in a Twitter war against anyone who thinks she might’ve made a mistake. Here she is making expertly-humorless use of an unnecessarily catty hashtag, forever cementing her legacy as the blonde, loosely-sports-related Kanye West:
Tigers stars Enrique Iglesias and Prince The Singer were unable to be reached for comment.
To distract us, she should try to make out with 50 Cent.
DAT beard!
Erin Andrews can #notgetit
The only thing that would make her more upset than this is saying the only reason she has her job is because of her looks. Like there is any real talent in doing what she does.
Team is winning at halftime- “So Coach, what can your team do to keep this lead in the 2nd half.”
Team is losing at halftime- “So Coach, your team is down. What will you have to do in the 2nd half to stop them.”
That’s it, that’s all sideline reporters do. That’s why the majority of them are hot women that don’t really have any business being there. Just a pretty face there to ask silly questions and relay useless facts that someone tells them in their ear.
You seem mad about something.
I feel like the clip ends just before his beard tries to encompass her.
I’m a Reds fan, and I can’t wait for Napoli in pinstripes without the beard, and constantly wearing long sleeves to cover the tattoos.
And, since re-reading my own comment, I can’t even make sense of it, let me add a word to clarify my intent: “Yankee pinstripes”.
Because schadenfreude and all, y’all.
Come on, Uproxx. “Butthurt?” You’re better than this.
someone is VERY loose butthole.
+1 to Mr powers.
I certainly wouldn’t mind if the term “butthurt” went away forever. It just sounds so juvenile. It makes the person using it look as bad as the person they’re talking about. And that’s not a personal shot at Brandon– I mean EVERYBODY who’s ever used it.
She was also pissed because earlier in the game she said “Joe” Leyland instead of Jim Leyland and she got blasted on twitter for that, too.
Having watched enough ESPN to consider myself non-surgically lobotomized, I can say Erin Andrews just isn’t that good at what she does. She flubs about as much some of the fresh-out-of-college journalists I’ve seen on local TV news, especially if she’s anchoring.
Yup. I agree with you, and nothing feels organic with her, it all seems like a painted on happy face.
Rachel Nichols > Erin Andrews
EA is dumb and has no sense of humor, no wonder everyone at a corporate level loves her.
Dat manufactured twitter outrage. Just like the Indian Miss America bullshit. If there isnt a real controversy, just head to twitter. There is bound to be some of the less than educated dregs of society spewing forth some stupidity to make a mainstream story about something!!!!
And thats not a dig on B-Stro. Thats just a dig on the media in general. I expect to see this kind of story on the leather, not on the evening news, where Im sure it will be making an appearance under the guise of “rape culture” or some other important topic that has been taken over and turned into a “you have to be fucking kidding me with this shit” type of movement. Is it a wonder why I dont check twitter anymore.
You people need to leave Julie Andrews alone! Hasn’t she given the world decades of entertainment? Ingrates.
I bet Erin Andrews is an awesome girlfriend.
Misogyny is alive and well in the sports world. Men screw up all time time and they hardly ever get shit on for making a mistake, let alone a near mistake.
did you read the part where I mentioned how her mistake was nothing, and that her defensive response to people mentioning it was the funny part
For example?
The internet shits on everyone for everything. The difference is that Erin Andrews takes it personally and Skip Bayless doesn’t.
Fuck you straight to hell. There are thousands upon thousands of videos and comments on videos with male mistakes.
Honestly its just absurd, you’re a regular Emily Davison.