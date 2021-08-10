It is, sadly, not often that boxing gets its biggest stars in the ring together, which is why mega-fights draw so much buzz. Typically, promotor/network issues and prickly negotiations come in between the best of the best meeting, but Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr. had managed to clear all of those hurdles and were prepared to meet in less than a week’s time in Las Vegas for a welterweight showdown between the legend and the current WBC and IBF champ.

It was a highly anticipated bout, but with just 11 days out from the fight, Spence has had to withdraw after finding he had a torn retina in his left eye that will require immediate surgery, as announced on Tuesday. In his place, Yordenis Ugas, the new WBA welterweight champion, will step in on short notice to face Pacquiao.

BREAKING: Errol Spence Jr. is out of the Manny Pacquiao fight next week due to a torn retina in his left eye. Yordenis Ugas, who was on the undercard defending his welterweight title, will step in and take his place. #boxing #PacquiaoSpence #PacquiaoUgas — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) August 10, 2021

“I’m very disappointed that I won’t be able to fight Manny Pacquiao.” Spence said. “I was excited about the fight. Unfortunately, the doctors found a tear in my left eye and said I needed surgery on it ASAP and that there was no way I could fight with my eye in that condition.” — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) August 10, 2021

Pacquiao will go from an underdog against Spence to a heavy favorite against Ugas, and hopefully the fight with Spence can be remade in the not too distant future once Spence has healed and is able to return to the ring. For now, boxing fans will have to deal with another disappointing late cancellation of a fight and hope Pacquiao-Ugas can deliver a surprise in the form of a good fight — although taking a fight with Pacquiao on late notice seems like a tough ask.