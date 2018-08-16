Getty Image

For the first time in decades, Chris Berman spent the majority of the 2017 NFL season on the sidelines for ESPN after he entered semi-retirement, no longer a regular presence on ESPN’s shows. Long the face of ESPN’s flagship NFL shows, Sunday NFL Countdown and NFL Primetime, Berman’s absence was notable.

While he’s ceded his host’s chair on Countdown to Samantha Ponder, ESPN is apparently working on ways to bring Boomer back into our lives on Sunday’s this coming NFL season after seeing ratings fall last year. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN and Berman have discussed him returning in various capacities, although it wouldn’t be an every week deal.