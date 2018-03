Getty Image

With Jon Gruden’s move back to the NFL sideline, ESPN was already facing a high-profile talent search to occupy the now-former analyst’s spot in the Monday Night Football broadcast booth. Then, on Friday evening, things got even more challenging for the network, as word broke from various outlets that play-by-play man Sean McDonough will be transitioning back to a role in the college football realm.

Sports Illustrated can report that Sean McDonough has mutually agreed to return to college football for ESPN later this year. He will no longer call Monday Night Football. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) March 10, 2018