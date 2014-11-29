ESPN’s Dick Vitale Did The Elaine Benes Dance And It Was Spectacular

11.29.14

Long before he was an ESPN commentator, Dick Vitale was a coach for the University of Detroit, a program that thrived under his tutelage. In his four seasons with the team, Vitale compiled an impressive 79-29 record including a Sweet Sixteen appearance.

During the 1976-1977 season, Vitale’s Detroit Titans beat #1 ranked Marquette on the road for their 21st victory in a row. That led to this rare clip (shown on ESPN last night) of disco dancing Dick Vitale, a clip that belongs in the white people dancing hall of fame.

And I can’t stop watching. Vitale went full drunk uncle at a wedding. He did the Elaine Benes leg kick. “SWEET FANCY MOSES!”

