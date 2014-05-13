ESPN’s Jay Bilas Offered Graduates Very Important Advice About Life And Porn

Thanks to YouTube, we’re able to watch just about every college commencement speech each year, as some of the most influential world leaders and celebrities with impressive names are invited to distinguished institutions and Florida State to give speeches that inspire and motivate the newest graduating classes. The problem with this is that today’s college graduates don’t need inspiration as much as they need real-life advice that will help them find jobs right now so they can pay back their student loans and not spend the rest of their lives crippled with debt. ESPN’s Jay Bilas, I think, agrees with this idea as he gave the commencement address for Queens University of Charlotte last week.

Using what he called the motto of the five B’s, “Be Brief, Brother, Be Brief,” Bilas commended this generation for being better than his. “You’re smarter, you’re more prepared, more engaged, you volunteer more, and you’re more politically active,” he said. “The truth is that we’ve left a pretty big mess for you to clean up, and we’re comfortable that you’ll do it.” Well, I’m glad one person feels that way.

Regardless, the most important piece of advice that Bilas offered involved what not to do when today’s graduates finally get that new job – don’t click on Internet porn at work. Truer words, Jay. They’ve never been spoken.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(H/T to the Big Lead)