Evan Turner Says ‘Jesus Was Hated Too’ After 76ers Fans Boo Him

Another day, another athlete comparing himself to Jesus. Wait, what? This latest faux pas comes courtesy of Celtics guard Evan Turner, who was mercilessly booed by 76ers fans during last night’s game. If you recall, Turner was drafted by the Sixers in 2010 and spent three and a half seasons there before being traded. Sadly, he never became the player the franchise envisioned. Combine that with the fans’ frustration because of all the current team’s struggles and boom, a whole lot of people hating on him.

“Before the game I signed like 100,000 autographs, I’m kissing babies and what not and all that stuff,” quipped Turner. “I’m getting my hand kissed by people; I got little girls come up to me fainting.”

Ahh, poor Evan.

He added, “I don’t worry about it anymore. I don’t want to sound super weird, but Jesus was hated too. At the end of the day, I just worry about the stuff that’s important. If it makes you happy to boo me, go ahead. I’m still happy. I put all that stuff behind me.”

Turner finished the game with 12 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals in a Celtics victory. To the best of my knowledge he was not crucified, stabbed with a spear or spit on.

Jesus 1

Evan Turner 0

[CSNNE]

PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS / Bill Streicher