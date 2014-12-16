Evan Turner Says ‘Jesus Was Hated Too’ After 76ers Fans Boo Him

#Philadelphia 76ers #Boston Celtics
Senior Editor
12.16.14 9 Comments

Another day, another athlete comparing himself to Jesus. Wait, what? This latest faux pas comes courtesy of Celtics guard Evan Turner, who was mercilessly booed by 76ers fans during last night’s game. If you recall, Turner was drafted by the Sixers in 2010 and spent three and a half seasons there before being traded. Sadly, he never became the player the franchise envisioned. Combine that with the fans’ frustration because of all the current team’s struggles and boom, a whole lot of people hating on him.

“Before the game I signed like 100,000 autographs, I’m kissing babies and what not and all that stuff,” quipped Turner. “I’m getting my hand kissed by people; I got little girls come up to me fainting.”

Ahh, poor Evan.

He added, “I don’t worry about it anymore. I don’t want to sound super weird, but Jesus was hated too. At the end of the day, I just worry about the stuff that’s important. If it makes you happy to boo me, go ahead. I’m still happy. I put all that stuff behind me.”

Turner finished the game with 12 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals in a Celtics victory. To the best of my knowledge he was not crucified, stabbed with a spear or spit on.

Jesus 1
Evan Turner 0

[CSNNE]

PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS / Bill Streicher

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSEVAN TURNERPHILADELPHIA 76ERSSTUPID ATHLETES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP