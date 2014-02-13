Ever Wondered If Johnny Manziel Could Dunk? The Answer Will (Probably Not) Shock You.

Pro Wrestling Editor
02.13.14 3 Comments

It’s fun to refer to Johnny “Johnny Football” Manziel as Johnny Other Sports. Last year he threw out a bad first pitch at a Rangers game and we made the “GUESS HE’S NOT JOHNNY BASEBALL” jokes, then he immediately started homering in Major League ballparks.

Thanks to an Instagram video from teammate Mike Evans, we can start calling him JOHNNY BASKETBALL. Or “Johnny Slam Dunks,” whichever you’d prefer.

So there you go. The 6-foot-1 Manziel can win the Heisman Trophy, hit a ball out of PETCO Park and dunk. He’s like the Pro Stars as one guy. If we ever see him burn a goalie with a shot between his legs I’m christening him America’s Perfect Athlete.

h/t Yardbarker

