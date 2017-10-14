Getty Image

The legal odyssey of Ezekiel Elliott took yet another turn Saturday afternoon when United States District Court Judge Amos L. Mazzant told the NFL and the NFLPA that he would not be lifting the injunction that is currently preventing the NFL from suspending Elliott for six games. Mazzant is waiting until the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit rules on Elliott’s recent petition for a rehearing.

In other words, he’s eligible to play until the ruling from the Fifth Circuit comes down. This could take multiple weeks, and the Cowboys are currently on a bye. This news comes just two days after it was announced that Elliott would begin serving his oft-delayed six-game suspension starting Week 7 after losing in appeals court.