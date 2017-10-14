Ezekiel Elliott Is Eligible To Play (Again), But His 6-Game Suspension Still Threatens His Season

#Fantasy Football #Dallas Cowboys #NFL
10.14.17 5 months ago

Getty Image

The legal odyssey of Ezekiel Elliott took yet another turn Saturday afternoon when United States District Court Judge Amos L. Mazzant told the NFL and the NFLPA that he would not be lifting the injunction that is currently preventing the NFL from suspending Elliott for six games. Mazzant is waiting until the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit rules on Elliott’s recent petition for a rehearing.

In other words, he’s eligible to play until the ruling from the Fifth Circuit comes down. This could take multiple weeks, and the Cowboys are currently on a bye. This news comes just two days after it was announced that Elliott would begin serving his oft-delayed six-game suspension starting Week 7 after losing in appeals court.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fantasy Football#Dallas Cowboys#NFL
TAGSDALLAS COWBOYSFANTASY FOOTBALLNFL

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP