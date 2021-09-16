Consensus Week 2 Fantasy Football Kicker Projection Rankings

There is no position in football more loathed than the kicker. Misses drive fans and coaches insane, while makes (at least those not in a clutch moment) are expected and rarely celebrated with great fanfare. It is the position most affiliated with mental fragility, where opposing coaches literally try to psych out a kicker by icing them with a timeout.

Some fantasy leagues have done away with the kicker entirely, but others still press on with football’s least favorite position occupying a key roster spot. Even moreso than any other position, projecting kicker production feels like a complete shot in the dark, but we’ve compiled four different fantasy projections (ESPN, NFL, CBS, FantasyPros) and averaged them together to come up with the top 20 kickers for Week 2.

CONSENSUS WEEK 2 KICKER PROJECTION RANKINGS