Consensus Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection Quarterback Rankings

Two weeks into the NFL season means we are starting to get a feel for teams and what they look like, but still trying to sort out what’s legit and what is small sample size noise — although in a 17-game season, the sample is never particularly large.

Among those making adjustments are fantasy players and the sites that track weekly projections. This week, as we take a look at the Top 25 quarterbacks in our consensus projection rankings, we find the projections catching up to Kyler Murray’s wild production so far, placing him on top — also helped in part by facing a woeful Jaguars defense. Quarterbacks who are a threat to put up some points with their feet have also become a premium in fantasy, as having the ability to get yards and, in the red zone, touchdowns with their legs give them a little added boost over their pocket-bound counterparts. That’s noticeable in how the top 10 shakes out, as everyone besides Tom Brady in ninth is at least something of a threat with their legs — Daniel Jones coming in at 10 is particularly noteworthy as, while the Giants haven’t been great, he is piling up fantasy points to start the season passing and running.

Here is the complete top 25 for Week 3, based on projections from ESPN, NFL, CBS, and FantasyPros.