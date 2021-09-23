Getty Image
Sports

Consensus Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection Quarterback Rankings

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

Two weeks into the NFL season means we are starting to get a feel for teams and what they look like, but still trying to sort out what’s legit and what is small sample size noise — although in a 17-game season, the sample is never particularly large.

Among those making adjustments are fantasy players and the sites that track weekly projections. This week, as we take a look at the Top 25 quarterbacks in our consensus projection rankings, we find the projections catching up to Kyler Murray’s wild production so far, placing him on top — also helped in part by facing a woeful Jaguars defense. Quarterbacks who are a threat to put up some points with their feet have also become a premium in fantasy, as having the ability to get yards and, in the red zone, touchdowns with their legs give them a little added boost over their pocket-bound counterparts. That’s noticeable in how the top 10 shakes out, as everyone besides Tom Brady in ninth is at least something of a threat with their legs — Daniel Jones coming in at 10 is particularly noteworthy as, while the Giants haven’t been great, he is piling up fantasy points to start the season passing and running.

Here is the complete top 25 for Week 3, based on projections from ESPN, NFL, CBS, and FantasyPros.

  1. Kyler Murray
  2. Lamar Jackson
  3. Patrick Mahomes
  4. Josh Allen
  5. Russell Wilson
  6. Jalen Hurts
  7. Dak Prescott
  8. Justin Herbert
  9. Tom Brady
  10. Daniel Jones
  11. Ryan Tannehill
  12. Aaron Rodgers
  13. Derek Carr
  14. Matthew Stafford
  15. Kirk Cousins
  16. Teddy Bridgewater
  17. Sam Darnold
  18. Baker Mayfield
  19. Ben Roethlisberger
  20. Matt Ryan
  21. Jared Goff
  22. Joe Burrow
  23. Jimmy Garoppolo
  24. Trevor Lawrence
  25. Justin Fields
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best Nirvana Songs, Ranked
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best True Crime Podcasts To Listen To Right Now
by: Twitter
×