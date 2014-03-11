This Father Of The Year Candidate Sacrificed His Child For A Baseball At A Mets Game

Apparently players aren’t the only people preparing for the Major League Baseball season at Spring Training games right now. Yesterday, a fan in the outfield grass at the New York Mets and Miami Marlins game showed that he’s in regular season careless dad form, as he let go of his kid’s wagon cart to go after a foul ball. I’m sure a lot of people are going to jump all over this guy for sacrificing his son for a souvenir ball on a ground rule double from a Mets player, but it’s a lesson that all children need to learn eventually – they’ll never be as important as the opportunity to wrestle with another man for a meaningless object.

It’s hard to pick out my favorite part of this video clip, as the dad wearing jorts thinking he could get to the ball that was hit directly at the guy in jeans (welcome to Florida) is special enough. If he’s willing to sacrifice his child’s safety, he should be willing to dive for a baseball. But I have to say that I’m quite partial to the mom holding their other child looking on in horror as her son’s wagon rolls away toward the outfield wall. There was obviously never any real danger here, but I know at least 600 lawyers in Florida that will take this case in an instant and sue everyone from Chris Young for hitting the ball to Tradition Field’s designers for not making the center field wall tall enough.