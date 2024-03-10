Fletcher Cox Announced His Retirement As The Eagles Lose Another Key Figure

The Philadelphia Eagles will enter the 2024 season needing to replace longtime stalwarts on the interior of both their offensive and defensive lines. On offense, they’ll be in search of a replacement for Jason Kelce, as the future Hall of Fame center called it a career last week in an emotional press conference.

On defense, they’ll have to replace Fletcher Cox, a former four-time All-Pro and 6-time Pro Bowler, who was the anchor in the middle of their defensive line for more than a decade. Cox announced his retirement on Sunday, posting a message to the Eagles organization, his teammates and coaches, and Eagles fans thanking them for everything since he was drafted to Philadelphia in 2012.

Cox was never the biggest in the middle of the line, but had the strength to hold up inside and tremendous quickness that made him a terrific pass rusher from the interior. For his career, he’ll retire with 519 tackles, 70 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, 14 fumble recoveries, and three touchdowns across his 12-year career. Last year, he had 33 tackles and five sacks (along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery), and while the Eagles have steadily been adding to the interior of their defensive line around him in the draft in recent years, his presence will be difficult to replace.

Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter figure to take on even larger roles next year in Cox’s absence, and will need to prove themselves as consistent impact players if they’re going to replace one of the league’s best defensive tackles. Beyond that, Cox was able to get the line organized and brought a veteran savvy and leadership that will need to be filled in some way, which is easier said than done. While Philadelphia still has ample talent throughout their roster, losing Kelce and Cox in one offseason will be difficult to overcome both on the field and in the locker room, and the Eagles will need some new leaders to emerge from their roster to fill that void.