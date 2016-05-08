Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After Floyd Mayweather’s father sparked rumors that his son was in talks to fight the UFC’s Conor McGregor, the boxer may have confirmed those rumors prior to the Alvarez-Khan fight on Saturday night. In fact, he claims to have started the rumors himself.

“There was a name shot at me. The rumors that you all have been hearing are the rumors that I started. It may not be a rumor. Keep your availers crossed. It may be a boxer versus a MMA fighter.”

Mayweather and McGregor both may or may not be “retired” at the moment, but both of their names still currently pull huge numbers and this fight is certainly that a whole lot of people would be interested in seeing. Mayweather is still undefeated (49-0) but, with Manny Pacquiao out of the picture, he lacks a boxing counterpart that can help his PPV draw skyrocket.

McGregor can certainly do that, but splitting the money may be the biggest hurdle. Both men have huge egos and love (LOVE) their big paydays, and McGregor will likely require a lion’s share of a huge purse. Even though he was an All-Ireland youth boxing champ before switching his attention to MMA around 16-years-old, it would be very difficult for McGregor to take down Mayweather, highly-regarded by many as the best boxer of this generation.

In any case, it would be a hell of a lot of fun to watch him try.