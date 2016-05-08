After Floyd Mayweather’s father sparked rumors that his son was in talks to fight the UFC’s Conor McGregor, the boxer may have confirmed those rumors prior to the Alvarez-Khan fight on Saturday night. In fact, he claims to have started the rumors himself.
“There was a name shot at me. The rumors that you all have been hearing are the rumors that I started. It may not be a rumor. Keep your availers crossed. It may be a boxer versus a MMA fighter.”
Mayweather and McGregor both may or may not be “retired” at the moment, but both of their names still currently pull huge numbers and this fight is certainly that a whole lot of people would be interested in seeing. Mayweather is still undefeated (49-0) but, with Manny Pacquiao out of the picture, he lacks a boxing counterpart that can help his PPV draw skyrocket.
McGregor can certainly do that, but splitting the money may be the biggest hurdle. Both men have huge egos and love (LOVE) their big paydays, and McGregor will likely require a lion’s share of a huge purse. Even though he was an All-Ireland youth boxing champ before switching his attention to MMA around 16-years-old, it would be very difficult for McGregor to take down Mayweather, highly-regarded by many as the best boxer of this generation.
In any case, it would be a hell of a lot of fun to watch him try.
I don’t understand how anyone can think mcGregor would get a lions share of the purpose. Are you high? The dude is lucky to make 5 million per fight in the UFC.
According to Big John McCarthy, Lorenzo told him that McG was going to be paid $10 million plus PPV points and any other disclosed or undisclosed bonuses for UFC 200. Still not Mayweather money, but worth mentioning since it’s (allegedly) twice what you’re spitballing.
No matter what, Mayweather wins, regardless of the rules they go with. Short-notice Diaz proved that McGregor has NO ground game, and Mayweather would make his face look like silly puddy.
McGregor is a brown belt. Nowhere near as good as Diaz on the ground but light years ahead of Mayweather(who is also much smaller). If it was an MMA fight McGregor would be a strong favorite. Boxing he wouldn’t stand a chance. Kickboxing would be interesting.
*much smaller than Diaz
Mayweather can’t make anyone’s face look like silly puddy, he just tires people out cuz no one in his class can put a glove on him. I’ll admit he’s the greatest defensive fighter ever, but I’ll never drop that qualifier. It’s too disrespectful to all the great boxers who rose to meet all challenges head on
Mayweather’s skill set is also based heavily around avoidance of punches. That is going to be a lot less effective at evading someone wrapping you up, or throwing kicks.
Won’t happen.
How do people not understand that boxing is only one aspect of mma. A blue belt with jiu jitsu or someone with average wrestling/judo technique can dictate where a fight stays, standing or on the ground, and can manipulate an opponents body anyway they want if that opponent has no to a little experience in those martial arts. The lowest ranked fighter on UFC roster vs high level boxer in a mma fight the mma wins every time. If it was purely a boxing match that is another story
People, people. Has Rocky III taught us nothing?
This will never happen.
They will get close and then Mayweather will have about 20 stipulations that essentially make it a boxing match and it will fall apart.