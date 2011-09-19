Floyd Mayweather Reminds You To Keep Your Head On A Swivel

#Boxing
Senior Writer
09.19.11 12 Comments

Ortiz complained after the fight that he was still addressing the ref when Mayweather landed his two-punch sleeping pill, and some people have called Mayweather’s attack cheap and dirty. And while I’m not quoting Mayweather verbatim, I believe his response was something like, “Sorry for partying.”

Crudely recorded buttcam video of the knockout after the jump, awesome GIF version here.

(Banner via Getty.)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boxing
TAGSboxingFLOYD MAYWEATHER JRUNEXPECTED KNOCKOUTSYOU GOT KNOCKED THE F OUT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP