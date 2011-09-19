Floyd Mayweather Reminds You To Keep Your Head On A Swivel

Ortiz complained after the fight that he was still addressing the ref when Mayweather landed his two-punch sleeping pill, and some people have called Mayweather’s attack cheap and dirty. And while I’m not quoting Mayweather verbatim, I believe his response was something like, “Sorry for partying.”
Dirty? Yes. But them is da rules.
When a man is feeling punchy, it’s best that another man does not kiss him on the cheek.
Kissing has no place in boxing. MMA, hell yes, but not boxing.
What i don’t understand is why after the first punch Ortiz looked at the ref and didn’t put his gloves up. For that stupidity I think he deserved that knockout.
Burnsy the headbutt happened in the same round as the knock out
Kafka, because Ortiz was already comatose at that point.
The ref definitely signaled time in. It’s not your job as a fighter to wait until the other guy is done apologizing for headbutting you. It’s your job as a fighter to knock him the fuck out. I think what Mayweather did was the right way to fight. He’s not responsible for Ortiz being an idiot.
How rude ! I equate this to queefing during the entree.
Protect yourself at all times.
I have met Victor. Very nice young man. But, he should have shown Floyd the respect that he deserved. Victor intentionally butted Floyd. So, he got what he deserved, getting knocked out. Hopefully, he won’t bite the hand the feeds him again!
No mention of the greatest post-fight interview of All time?
“Larry Merchant, you’ve never given me a fair, shake. HBO should fire your ass because you don’t know shit about boxing. YOU DON’T KNOW SHIT!!”
“I wish I was 50 years younger, I’d kick your ass!”
For a blog that indulges my love for the WWE, that may have been the most Pro-Wrestling moment I’ve seen in ages.
What a lot of people don’t understand is that Victor Ortiz QUIT in this fight. He didnt want to be there anymore. Hence the most blatant headbutt I’ve ever seen in a fight. How many times was Floyd supposed to hug this man?
They already hugged and touched gloves twice! This is a fight. Don’t make it a street fight and then act a bitch and start hugging and apologizing. Victor Ortiz could have put his hands up after the first punch and I believe he could have gotten up from the Knockdown. He had already mentally unraveled and made the decision not to fight anymore. Look at the relief on his face when he got up. He was happy it was over.
He is not mentally strong. He did a very similar thing in the amateurs against Amir Khan.