Here Are Four Easy Ways To Make The NFL Way Better

Football can be a great sport. It is also an extremely flawed one, especially at its highest level. While the NFL should, theoretically, be the best version of football in the world, the game is so frequently marred by issues with regards to how it’s played. So on the heels of a Super Bowl that no one enjoyed, we decided to recommend a few ways the NFL could be way better.
Four of our writers came together and threw out their best ideas on ways that they can fix the NFL. They’re all practical to one extent or another, and we’d like to throw our strongest recommendation behind the league incorporating all of these in time for the 2019 season.
Ya’ll never getting back the white viewers who were turned off by Koppernicus and his cheerful Nike millions, but this was a fun read in some alternate timeline.
I can’t tell if this article is supposed to be serious or humorous. Yes, Instant Replay and Overtime needs to be fixed, especially for the playoffs, but these suggestions are asinine. Appoint areplay offical for the playoffs to review egregious calls, and let the OT be the full 15 minutes.
1. I don’t know how they’re going to fix instant replay. More instant replay or less instant replay. No matter what you do people are going to complain about it.
2. For overtime, nix it during the regular season and for the post season just play 10 minute quarters until someone wins. An idea I’m going to steal is, in O/T instead of the coin toss the team with home field advantage gets first choice of what to do: receive or kick.
3. While I like the idea of doing away with divisions, I’m totally against expanding the playoffs. You do that then the NFL becomes the NHL. If anything they should reduce the number of teams making the playoffs to just 8 from each conference. Do away with wild cards, don’t need them.
4. I agree, why does almost every defensive penalty result in an automatic first down? Hell running into the kicker is only a 5 yard penalty and doesn’t result in an automatic 1st down. The one thing I would change in football is allowing QBs to run out of the tackle box and just throw the ball away. That used to result in an intentional grounding penalty once upon a time. They have so many rules protecting the QB now that they should do away with that.
how about not blackballing Kap anymore?