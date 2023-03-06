FTR Made Their Return To The Tag Team Scene At AEW Revolution

The greatest tag team in the world is back in AEW. Less than three months after losing to the Gunn Club, the former AAA, IWGP, and ROH Tag Team champions made their grand return after the former successfully retained the AEW tag belts in a four-way match at Revolution.

In January, Dax Harwood discussed Tony Khan allowing the duo to take time away to “sit back, reflect, decide” on where they’d sign their next deal with their contracts set to expire.

“By April, we will have an answer. I have to take my health, my family, my creativity, and I have to take my personal life all in consideration about what we’re going to do next. I know what I want to do, but whatever we do, I just want to be respected,” Harwood said at the time, per TJR Wrestling.

“I feel we have done something so special in 2022 and most of that is in part to the fans. We deserve to continue to build on our legacy for ourselves, but also we owe it to the fans to build on that legacy because they made us this past year. I’m not sure exactly how long we’ll be away. It may be all the way until the end of our contract. Our contract is up in April.”

Their return seemingly sets up a new deal with AEW and a fresh slate, which will hopefully lead to a title run for the accomplished duo.