The New York Jets and Buffalo Bills opened the 2023 season with a Week 1 matchup on Monday evening, and the overriding storyline of the evening was, unfortunately, the first quarter injury to Aaron Rodgers. The future Hall of Fame quarterback was sidelined for the vast majority of the evening with injury, leaving former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson at the helm for the Jets. For most of the night, Wilson struggled considerably, but New York’s defense played top-flight football to keep the Jets in touch long enough for Garrett Wilson to produce fireworks.

Following the third interception of the night for Buffalo’s Josh Allen, Wilson and Wilson connected on a touchdown that tied the game for New York. On its own, that would be pivotal enough in the fourth quarter of a game between division rivals, but Garrett Wilson’s catch was phenomenal and produced quite a reaction from ESPN play-by-play man Joe Buck.

You don’t often hear Buck get this excited, but Wilson’s brilliance even brought him to full volume. Buck’s immediate reaction painted the correct picture, and a closer look at the play confirmed the excitement along with more praise from ESPN analyst Troy Aikman for the young star receiver.

It was no secret coming into the season that Garrett Wilson has an All-Pro ceiling, and this catch will only add to the hype. It remains to be seen as to which quarterback he’ll be catching the majority of passes from, but Garrett Wilson wowed everyone with this play amid sky-high stakes.