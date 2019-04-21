Getty Image

The postseason is time to pull out all the stops, and that goes for game day presentation as well. Fun pump up videos and special guests to sing the national anthem are commonplace in the playoffs, and no team does it better than the Nashville Predators.

Playing hockey in the country music mecca of the world provides a pretty excellent crop of musicians to choose from, and Game 5 in Nashville against the Predators and Dallas Stars saw Gavin DeGraw perform on Saturday. Here’s the anthem, as provided by NBC Sports, who aired the game.

.@GavinDeGraw gets the party started in Nashville with a ~ smashing ~ rendition of the National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/YohpqHfcxp — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 20, 2019

Pretty good, right? But here’s something the TV cameras didn’t show you. The singer was clearly pumped up about the anthem and Game 5, and he waved to the crowd while backpedaling on the carpet. But he walked right off the carpet and onto the ice, which is slippery and can be dangerous when not wearing skates.

DeGraw was not wearing skates.