WWE has done a pretty good job over the years getting prominent non-wrestlers involved in the weekend’s festivities at WrestleMania. This sometimes includes folks stepping into the squared circle, whether it be for a match or as a way to add some gravitas to the biggest event on the WWE calendar every year.

On Saturday night, Pat McAfee appeared on the WrestleMania card for the second year in a row, although his bout at WrestleMania 39 was not previously announced. McAfee surprised the crowd by showing up before the main event to challenge The Miz, who is hosting ‘Mania this year, to a match.

After Snoop Dogg made it official, McAfee started to open up a can of whoop ass on Miz, who tried to leave. It was at this point that Miz decided to go up to San Francisco 49ers tight end and noted gigantic wrestling fan George Kittle, who is sitting ringside. Kittle booed, so Miz shoved him, which led to Kittle taking off his jacket and getting into it with the well-documented fan of the Cleveland Browns.

McAfee would go on to win the match, which one can only assume doubles as one of the very best moment of Kittle’s life.