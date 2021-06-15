Perhaps the most highly-anticipated opening match of Euro 2020 was between France and Germany. The past two World Cup winners, Tuesday’s match held added importance because of what happened earlier in the day — Portugal, which beat Hungary 3-0 in the proceeding game, is also in their group, and boasts the title of being the national team that won the previous Euros.

It was expected to be a tense and cagey affair, and early in the first half, the French went ahead. The catch: No one in a blue shirt scored, as a sensational cross by Lucas Hernandez found the foot of Mats Hummels, who absolutely walloped the ball past Manuel Neuer.

MATS HUMMELS OWN GOAL 😱 pic.twitter.com/kq9y5DHRF0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 15, 2021

Of course, Hummels is German, as is Neuer, so this was extremely bad for Die Mannschaft. Hummels has been as reliable as they come at the heart of Germany’s defense for years, so it’s really unfortunate that he got his feet all mixed up and ended up going top bins here. Still, credit has to go to Hernandez for whipping in a cross into a dangerous area — Hummels was kind of in no man’s land due to Kylian Mbappe being right there for a tap-in — and Paul Pogba for finding him with an unreal pass with the outside of his right foot.