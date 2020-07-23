Getty Image
Sports

Giancarlo Stanton Blasted The First Home Run Of The 2020 MLB Season

by: Twitter

Though the day began in ominous fashion when Washington Nationals star Juan Soto tested positive for COVID-19, the 2020 MLB season kicked off with a nationally televised battle between the Nationals and the New York Yankees. Much of the attention centered on the debut of Gerrit Cole in a Yankees uniform but, in the top of the first inning, Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton stole the spotlight with a towering home run against Nationals ace Max Scherzer.

Adam Eaton would answer swiftly in the bottom half of the first, with a solo shot to right, as the first game of the season got off to a fast start for the offenses.

Stanton’s home run is not only the first of the 2020 season, but also the first home run ever by a designated hitter in a National League ballpark. In part due to COVID-19 rule tweaks, the universal DH is now in place across baseball and, in short order, that paid dividends for the Yankees.

As for Stanton, this is undoubtedly an encouraging sign, as the highly paid masher appeared in only 18 games during the 2019 campaign. Though the Yankees were able to weather his absence to the tune of 103 wins and a division title, New York’s lineup is even more terrifying with a full-strength Stanton in the middle of the action.

It was just one swing, but Stanton announced his presence with authority and made a bit of history in the process. In a season that will be one-of-a-kind for myriad reasons, things began in encouraging fashion for the Yankees, as they aim to vindicate their status as the betting favorite to represent the American League in the 2020 World Series.

Listen To This
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
×