The Giants And Chargers Both Had Players Test Positive For COVID-19

The latest round of COVID-19 testing around the NFL has identified positive cases for teams on both sides of the country. The New York Giants announced on Thursday morning that the team had a player test positive for COVID-19, saying in a statement that “close contacts were identified and were informed to remain home today” and they will meet virtually with the team for the time being.

Subsequent reporting by Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport, and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network showed the extent to which this is impacting the team. While the individual who tested positive is still unknown, all but four of the team’s offensive linemen and several coaches have needed to stay home.

The #Giants have quarantined all but four of their offensive linemen after one tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell me and @RapSheet. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2020

More on the #Giants, from me and @MikeGarafolo: Two #Giants coaches were sent home because they were considered COVID-19 close contacts: OLB coach Bret Bielema and DBs coach Jerome Henderson. So now several OL and two coaches. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2020

Shortly after, the Los Angeles Chargers announced that they, too, had a player test positive, and are taking similar precautions to the Giants. Their facility will be open and practice will go on as scheduled, but all meetings will take place virtually.

There is no word on how these tests will impact the team’s upcoming games or if any precautions will be taken among the teams they most recently played. For now, the Chargers are slated to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon, while the Giants have a Monday Night Football tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.