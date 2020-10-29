Getty Image
Sports

The Giants And Chargers Both Had Players Test Positive For COVID-19

TwitterAssociate Editor

The latest round of COVID-19 testing around the NFL has identified positive cases for teams on both sides of the country. The New York Giants announced on Thursday morning that the team had a player test positive for COVID-19, saying in a statement that “close contacts were identified and were informed to remain home today” and they will meet virtually with the team for the time being.

Subsequent reporting by Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport, and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network showed the extent to which this is impacting the team. While the individual who tested positive is still unknown, all but four of the team’s offensive linemen and several coaches have needed to stay home.

Shortly after, the Los Angeles Chargers announced that they, too, had a player test positive, and are taking similar precautions to the Giants. Their facility will be open and practice will go on as scheduled, but all meetings will take place virtually.

There is no word on how these tests will impact the team’s upcoming games or if any precautions will be taken among the teams they most recently played. For now, the Chargers are slated to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon, while the Giants have a Monday Night Football tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
×