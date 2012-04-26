Great Moments In Sports Guys Doing The Worm For No Reason

Pro Wrestling Editor
04.26.12 4 Comments

Étienne Brodeur of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens is either a random group of meaningless letters or a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League who is not afraid to celebrate his playoff game-winning goal against the Saint John Sea Dogs with a 1980s breakdancing centerpiece.

The moment (informally known as “the worm on ice”) comes to us from our friends at Buzzing The Net, and while he’s not technically doing The Worm — it’s more of a dive, bounce and flop situation than a purposeful worming — it brings to mind some of the other great Worm-centric moments in sports, ALL OF WHICH YOU WILL SEE RIGHT NOW.

The Celebratory Worm

Radek Stepanek def. Gael Monfils 6-4 6-4 in the finals of the Legg Mason Tennis Championships on August 7, 2011. He does his classic “worm” dance to celebrate!

The Recovery Worm

Christian Vasconcellos trips as he finishes a race in Hawaii, so he decides to save a spectacular amount of face by worming his way to a different kind of victory.

The Hereditary Worm

Legendary pitcher Nolan Ryan’s son Reid busts out The Worm during a “father-daughter dance off”.

The Really Awful Pro Wrestling Worm

Former WWE star Scotty 2 Hotty has a finishing move even worse than his name.

