Bart Starr, The First Quarterback To Win A Super Bowl, Died At 85

Bart Starr, the first Super Bowl winning QB in NFL history died on Sunday at 85 years old. The cause of death, according to a release from the Packers, was due to failing health in relation to a stroke he suffered in 2014. Starr passed away in his home in Birmingham, Alabama.

Starr played quarterback for the Packers and was a legend of the game. He won five NFL championships, including the first two Super Bowls. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977 and played a large part of turning the Packers into the famous franchise they are today. The Packers released this statement in response to Starr’s death.

“The Packers Family was saddened today to learn of the passing of Bart Starr,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “A champion on and off the field, Bart epitomized class and was beloved by generations of Packers fans. A clutch player who led his team to five NFL titles, Bart could still fill Lambeau Field with electricity decades later during his many visits. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Cherry and the entire Starr family.”

Starr grew up in Montgomery, Alabama before going on to play for the University of Alabama in college. There he not only played quarterback but safety and punter. After his college career finished, Starr signed to play with the Packers.