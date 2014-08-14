This Is What It Looks Like When You Think A Baseball Is Going To Hit You In The Face

#Detroit Tigers #Pittsburgh Pirates
Senior Editor
08.13.14 3 Comments

A flyball off the bat of the Tigers Torii Hunter caught Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco off-guard. It led to this amazing slo-mo GIF. A man completely terrified of getting a ball to the noggin.

[Fox Sports Detroit]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Detroit Tigers#Pittsburgh Pirates
TAGSDETROIT TIGERSgifGregory PolancoPITTSBURGH PIRATES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP