Twitter/@FoxSoccer

t was an odd day in the world of soccer. In England, Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish got sucker punched by a fan who ran onto the field, only to score the game-winning (and only) goal of the match later on.

In Germany, there was a lot of snow and it wrecked havoc on a game between Hannover and Bayer Leverkusen, with Leverkusen winning 3-2 thanks in part to some defense played by the snow piling up on the ground.

Hannover had what should’ve been a sure goal as Genki Haraguchi found himself on a breakaway opportunity, getting past the keeper with no one around. Haraguchi hit a shot on the ground, which proved to be a mistake, because it hit the brakes right before the goal line and stopped inches short, allowing a defender to calmly retrieve it and clear it away from danger.