Heat Announcer Trolled Amar'e Stoudemire

Senior Writer
05.10.12

With all of their injuries and adversities, the New York Knicks never stood much of a chance in defeating the No. 2 seed Miami Heat in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. But at least they gave it a fighting chance, as they fell 4-1 to the eventual Eastern Conference Champions after last night’s 106-94 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami. But what’s a Heat victory without a little cocky showboating at the expense of the underwhelmed opponent?

With less than 5 minutes left in the game, and a deficit of 16-points to Lebron James and Co., Amar’e Stoudemire fouled out with a charge on Shane Battier. To make matters worse more entertaining, Stoudemire reached out to help Battier to his feet only to withdraw his hand and make Battier look the fool. Because nothing says, “Haha, in your face” like pulling a “SYKE!” when your team is getting stomped.

Luckily for Battier, Heat public address announcer Michael Baiamonte had his back. As Stoudemire headed back to the bench to begin planning his summer vacation, Baiamonte shouted to the crowd, “He has been extinguished from the game!” Team employee trolling grade: A+.

(Video via The Basketball Jones.)

