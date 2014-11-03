Here Are The 10 Best Football Vines And GIFs From The Weekend

Happy Monday everyone. Each week, we compile the best and the worst from college football and the NFL. Here’s your Week 9 installment.
I BELIEVE I CAN FLY
Get out his way
Catch of the weekend?
The world’s most turned down sign language interpreter (via @bustedcoverage)
Butt fumble > Butt touchdown (only barely though)
He missed an opportunity to snap Corso’s neck. Oh well, there’s always next time,
also you missed one
[gfycat.com]
a hilarious event took place at my bar:
a bunch of us vikings fans were watching the game and at one point in the third quarter Teddy Bridgewater got sacked pretty hard and had trouble getting up, the entire bar was quiet hoping our qb was okay.
The camera panned over to Christian Ponder as he went to get his helmet and the entire bar erupted in “NO, NO, NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!”