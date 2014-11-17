Here Are The Best Football GIFs And Vines From The Weekend

Happy Monday everyone. Each week, we’ll compile the best and worst from college football and the NFL. Here’s your Week 11 roundup featuring perhaps the best fat guy TD celebration ever and some solid white boy dancing from Rob Gronkowski.
Say Go White Boy, Go White Boy Go
Is that the Zoidberg or a tribute to Dhalsim from Street Fighter?
Solid use of TD4W here from SBNation
Arguably the hardest (and cleanest) hit in the NFL this year
There were too many Melvin Gordon runs to highlight just one. So here’s ALL of them.
Fat guy touchdowns are the best. Castonzo’s dance was the only highlight of the night for the Colts, unfortunately :(
I wouldn’t call that hit clean or hard. Apparently you didn’t see Giovanni Bernard get laid out twice by the Colts.
That hit was both clean and hard, what happened to Bernard has no bearing on that.
That hit was very clean, led with his shoulder. It’s unfortunate he got hurt but you know what, football’s a violent game. Shit happens.
I think it was clean but you can argue that. However, to say it wasn’t a hard hit is just fucking dumb.
I guess I need to see it in slower motion, to me it looks like he just runs over him and hits him with his legs.
It always amazes me how fast shit goes down in the NFL, make you appreciate the refs a little more when you see stuff like this.
I love me some big hits but hitting someone like that when they are stretching out for the ball is a dick head move.
@Andrewcdub
I agree 100%. Just because you can destroy someone like that doesn’t mean you need to or should. No sportsmanship within the NFL
