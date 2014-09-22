Here Are The Best Football Vines And GIFs From The Weekend

09.22.14 8 Comments
Happy Monday everyone. Each week, we’ll compile the best and the worst from college football and the NFL. Here’s your Week 3 installment featuring a Seahawks kicker with a big fat butt, some Jim Ross remixes and a TD dance that was almost too sexual for TV.

The Seahawks kicker has a big fat butt


 

Cyrus Gray impregnated every woman in Miami with this dance


 

Will somebody please high-five Robert Kraft?


 

And that’s how you blow out your ACL doing the Discount Double Check


 

How does this man have a job?


 

Allow Jim Ross to call this suplex from the Michigan State game


 

A little “how’s your father eh?”


 

Safety + Schmoney = Schmafety Dance

 

