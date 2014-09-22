Here Are The Best Football Vines And GIFs From The Weekend

Happy Monday everyone. Each week, we’ll compile the best and the worst from college football and the NFL. Here’s your Week 3 installment featuring a Seahawks kicker with a big fat butt, some Jim Ross remixes and a TD dance that was almost too sexual for TV.
The Seahawks kicker has a big fat butt
Cyrus Gray impregnated every woman in Miami with this dance
Will somebody please high-five Robert Kraft?
And that’s how you blow out your ACL doing the Discount Double Check
How does this man have a job?
Allow Jim Ross to call this suplex from the Michigan State game
A little “how’s your father eh?”
Safety + Schmoney = Schmafety Dance
So Cyrus Gray can vigorously thrust his hips towards the Miami crowd and no flag.
Brian Hartline does the whitest touchdown celebration ever, and 15 YARD PENALTY YOU FOUL UNCHRISTIAN DEMON SCUM!
NFL logic: celebrate with fake putts = penalty: celebrate with fake putz = perfectly fine.
The only people DeSean Jackson trolled harder than the Eagles fans were the idiots that left him on their bench this weekend. (*raises hand*)
That Tom Brady gif mashup is a freaking spot-on testament to his play this year. Can you imagine dropping Tom Brady to pick up Ryan Tannehill? I can.
I didn’t have the balls to start Cousins over Brady, even though my gut told me to. I still won by 38, but I won’t be making the same mistake again.
when in doubt MSU > UM, forever and always.
Ha, the ‘Double Check’
Still won’t unseed the best one
Bill Gramatica
[www.youtube.com]
So it is not just Tom Brady no one likes to give a Patriot a high five.
you missed the 2 best ones. my favorite was in the bama/florida game when Keanu Neal laid out Derrick Henry and followed with a hilarious celebration.
[vine.co]
2nd would be deandre hopkins because holy shit! how did you miss this catch?
[vine.co]