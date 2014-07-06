Here’s The Ronda Rousey Vs. Alexis Davis Fight In One GIF, Because It Fits

Pro Wrestling Editor
07.06.14 63 Comments

Via @Internetician comes the definitive “Ronda Rousey is scary as f*ck and only getting better” GIF: the entire Women’s Bantamweight Championship defense against Alexis Davis at UFC 175. Because yes, the entire thing can fit into a GIF.

16 seconds of fighting and it was done. Up your game, ladies.

