Here’s The Ronda Rousey Vs. Alexis Davis Fight In One GIF, Because It Fits

Via @Internetician comes the definitive “Ronda Rousey is scary as f*ck and only getting better” GIF: the entire Women’s Bantamweight Championship defense against Alexis Davis at UFC 175. Because yes, the entire thing can fit into a GIF.
16 seconds of fighting and it was done. Up your game, ladies.
It literally looks like a videogame.
I love how the banner pic is Dana and Ronda giving Joe Rogan the “WTF” look
if you didn’t see it, in the post fight interview Rogan basically ambushed Rousey on the orders of “the people from the truck in his earpiece” and asked her if she would be willing to fight on August 2nd (because the main event of that PPV has gone to shit).
That look White is giving Rogan was the “who the fuck told you to ask her that question!?” reaction to something that White in all likelihood did not know about.
irony being Ronda had a cut on her hand that would need stitches, answering the question itself
nah even worse, she said that she was going to have a knee surgery operation and had to check with her doctors and team to see what the recovery time was going to be.
sucks that you can be such a dominant champ who has taken virtually no damage in their career and still have to have knee surgery
The knee issues were from her Judo days where she would participate way too often. Glad she isnt going to push further damage.
I think what knocked Davis out was Rousey landing on her. Because that all her weight on that girl. But whatevs. I made the loudest fart noise once she did all that.
@BurnsyFan66 I would pay good money to watch either of these ladies beat your ass.
I mean, not that I have a problem with you per se, but it makes me laugh so much when we (’cause I do it too) go all internet tough guy on the fighter ladies.
It was over the second Alexis Davis came out to a Lourde song
Man, her head bounces like a tightly bound medicine ball. That shit is pretty damn scary.
The match made the normal Divas matches look like 60 minute Iron Man matches.
I want some sort of video game parody edit of this .GIF
Just play WCW vs. nWo: World Tour, select the Ninja guy, and fight Eric Bischoff.
@ReneeYoungWWE :
Breaking news: Ronda Rousey can beat up all of your dads.
I would give Ronda Rousey all of my Star Wars guys AND GiJoes (even Boba Fett and Snake Eyes) if she would beat up my dad.
No she can’t, she’s tiny and weak compared to an average American Male. I’d give her a chance but a 250 pound man against an 135 pound woman is just not going to work.
Yogi doesn’t understand technique, conditioning and leverage.
All dads weigh 250 lbs.
@Hawkguy I understand all too well that this isn’t wrestling, it’s a fight. Leverage doesn’t matter unless you’re going to pin me on the mat, someone with much longer and more powerful limbs can hit you even when you’re on top of them.
Also conditioning, how much conditioning do you need to grab someone much weaker than you and bash their head into the floor? Not much.
Technique can work except when that technique can’t put you in an armbar. Any man that works for a living can lift Ronda up with just one fucking arm. Her armbar is useless, as is her striking because it’s so weak.
Look we’re talking about a person who’s just much weaker than someone else, the fact is that she’s fucked as soon as a big man get’s their hands on her.
Also you want to talk about technique, take a UFC fighter out of their element and it’s a different story.
@Hawkguy
The weird thing is that Yogi is mostly right. I mean, yeah, Rousey has legitimately unlocked BEAST MODEZ and would crush pretty much all untrained guys in her weight class. But as you start going up in size / weight, the odds of her winning start to drop. Don’t get me wrong, I think she’s fucking awesome. And I would never want to see her fight a guy (any guy), but if she were to get into a fight with a guy who was 200+ lbs., with above average athleticism and any real clue how to throw a punch she would be at serious risk of injury or – no joke – death from even a single, full-power punch to the head. It’s not a question of her skill at all. It’s just a question of biology and physics. Does she have the ability to beat a guy who’s over 200lbs? Sure. Would she be able to do so, say, 9 times out of 10? I’m not so sure about that. Remember, she’s only 135 lbs. (+ / -).
@Iron Mike Sharpie; Yogi is the type of guy that would fight Bruce Lee. “Look how little he is! All I have to do is crush his head!”
If this was purely boxing, then I’d agree that bigger will more likely top smaller. But when leverage and grappling is brought into the fold, then it’s completely different. Technique trumps power every time, and the smarter fighter always wins. Or, in the words of Hal, “What have I told you kids? Crazy beats big, every time.”
Am I the only one who wants to call her “Ronda Rusev”
i still can’t stand her.
Her attitude is shitty but Michael Jordan is a dick too.
“but Michael Jordan is a dick too” should become a thing
“That Hitler is a bad egg, but Michael Jordan is a dick too.”
It already is a thing for me. Hitler fits in this too in a sense because to truly be a dominant force the likes of Ronda, MJ or Adolf one must have an incredible amount of confidence which often comes off as dickishness or in some cases antisemitism.
Oh no! Rusev wants to challenge her: His ring name vs. Her first name. “Russian Ronda Rusev kills YOU!”
Comic Book Guy vs Ronda Rousey!
No, you can’t.
Yes, if you managed to hit Rousey clean, an average sized man (180-200 pounds) is likely to knock her out and probably put her in the hospital as well.
Now what are the chances of you actually getting in a clean shot? Next to zero, considering she has speed, knows how to manipulate leverage, and knows how to block and deflect the impact of the blow.
“Any man can beat any woman in a fight. Men are naturally stronger. No matter how hard a woman trains any guy could beat her without breaking a sweat. That’s a fact.”
Can we create a Kickstarter so Internet Bobby Riggs here can get his wish granted?
And, you know, all of us as well?
“Any man can beat any woman in a fight. Men are naturally stronger. No matter how hard a woman trains any guy could beat her without breaking a sweat. That’s a fact.”
Your “fact” is amazing. Have you done research on this by picking fights with random women or…?
It would have been the ultimate if she grabbed her hand and made her punch herself out “Why are you hitting yourself, why are you hitting yourself”
She could a done it, just sayin.
Sounds like something she would actually do too.
Sooo are we done with this little experiment or are their other ladies that can actually last a round or two with her and not look stupid doing so?
For real. Miesha Tate lasted a couple rounds but still ended up beaten and battered. Ronda is just on a different level from the rest of the women she has faced so far. It used to just be that armbar but now she can beat you standing up.
The main problem with women’s fighting in the UFC is that the global talent pool of female MMA fighters is tiny compared to the talent pool of guys. And there are still a fuck ton of tomato can pluggers in the men’s divisions.
Anyone remember the over-all quality of the UFC 15 years ago? It was complete shit. That’s because hardly anyone was training full-time to be an MMA fighter. That’s where the UFC women’s division is now. If the women’s MMA grows the way men’s MMA did, then 10 years from now you might see a fully stocked 135 lb. weight class.
In related news, the rights to the return bout have been secured by WorldStarHipHop.com
Shoulda swept the leg
Sexy knockout.
Girl looked out on her feet. The right before she kneed her seemed to make Davis stop fighting. I wonder why Rousey keeps fighting these smaller girls. Not to say she is purposefully doing it, but since I dont watch MMA I dont know if there is a bigger weight class for the ladies that Rousey should be fighting.
All pro MMA matches (and pro boxing, too) are booked by weight-class. PRIDE used to do an annual ‘Open’ tournament where you might seem a middleweight fighting a heavyweight, but generally matching. And you’ll occasionally see fighters from different weight classes agree to fight at a “catch weight” that is in the middle between their two respective weight classes (this is typically only done when the two weight-classes are adjacent to one another – i.e. Middleweight and Light Heavyweight).
The main reason is fairness; if both people are reasonably close in skill but one person is substantially bigger then it’s definitely unfair for the smaller person. The secondary reason is safety; taking a punch from someone that weighs the same as you is dangerous anyway, but taking a punch from someone that is substantially heavier than you is just absurdly, uneccesarily dangerous.
I might last longer than 16 seconds with Ronda Rousey. But I’d have to think about baseball or something to do it.
Punch, punch, punch, bounce, bounce bounce.