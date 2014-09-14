Here’s The Seahawks’ Michael Bennett With The Most Erotic Sack Dance Of All-Time

Seahawks defensive tackle Michael Bennett continues to kill opposing quarterbacks. In the first quarter against the Chargers, Bennett busted through the line and recorded his third sack of the season. He topped it off with what I believe is the Ravishing Rick Rude dance (though I’m sure someone else has a patent on it).
We’ve set this important NFL moment to Ginuwine’s “Pony.”
He only gets two pumps, dammit!
Best sketch ever.
I AM ERECT?
The NFL hates this dance more than beating your wife.
Is that Manu Manu’s ‘I’m gonna get some poi’ celebration?
I think it’s the Ravishing Rick Rude.
Would’ve been really proper if he had an airbrushed picture of Phillip Rivers’ wife on the back of his pants.
Appropriate for so many situations
This is why they lost.