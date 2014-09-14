Here’s The Seahawks’ Michael Bennett With The Most Erotic Sack Dance Of All-Time

#Seattle Seahawks
Senior Editor
09.14.14 9 Comments

Seahawks defensive tackle Michael Bennett continues to kill opposing quarterbacks. In the first quarter against the Chargers, Bennett busted through the line and recorded his third sack of the season. He topped it off with what I believe is the Ravishing Rick Rude dance (though I’m sure someone else has a patent on it).

We’ve set this important NFL moment to Ginuwine’s “Pony.”

[Brady Phelps]

TOPICS#Seattle Seahawks
TAGSMichael Bennettsack danceSEATTLE SEAHAWKSTOUCHDOWN DANCESvines

