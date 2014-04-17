Here’s What Archery Looks Like From The Target’s Perspective

Pro Wrestling Editor
04.17.14 2 Comments

If you’ve ever wanted to know what it looks like to get shot with a bunch of arrows, now’s your chance. In this video, we see things from an archery target’s point of view moments before, during, and after it gets hit. We in the business call it being “Boromir’d.” It’s like a William Tell simulator.

YouTube user deadsanta puts it better than I ever could:

This is the stuff of nightmares. Not just the target POV, but the fact that you are at the end of what looks like the final level of a white-trash dungeon, probably begging for death at this point. I expect the Gimp is just slightly out of frame.﻿

Enjoy!

h/t to Reddit

