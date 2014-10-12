Hey You Over There, We See You Creepin’ On That Cheerleader

Senior Editor
10.12.14 3 Comments

Hey look it’s tied 7-7 in the Panthers-Bengals game and Cam Newton’s leading his team down the field and wait, excuse me sir in the background. Yeah you over there with the smart phone. What are you doing sir? The game’s over here. That’s not sports.

(Thanks to the 50 people that told me about this. You are all perverts.)

TAGSCAROLINA PANTHERSCHEERLEADERSCINCINNATI BENGALS

