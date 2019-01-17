Holly Holm Is Ready To Show The World She’s ‘Still Here’

Inside and outside of the ring, Holly Holm is resilient. That’s why when the opportunity to be a part of Mountain Dew’s new campaign, “Let’s Do,” arrived the former UFC bantamweight champion saw the chance to join something that resonated with her.

“This (commercial represents) how I feel. I like to get out and do it,” Holm told Uproxx Sports. “You have to put yourself out there. Some people don’t have the nerve to try. They want to have a comfortable lifestyle and mindset. When you put yourself in front of big things, it can be a big letdown. It’s a scary moment to be in.”

