There is no chance we ever get instant replay in high school football for a million different reasons. Having said that, the Georgia high school football Class 3A championship game between Sandy Creek and Cedar Grove could have really used the opportunity to go back and look at things, as a stunning decision to give a touchdown on a third-and-goal where the ball carrier was easily tackled short of the goal line ended up deciding the winner — Sandy Creek came out on top, 21-17.

Another angle showed how this looked from down the right side of the goal line. What makes this so bad is that it shows almost the exact angle that the official who called it a touchdown for Sandy Creek saw, and it’s clear that the ball-carrier doesn’t break the plane.

Different Angle Insane Call pic.twitter.com/fPTUQFCB9S — Dekalb Recruits (GA.) (@DekalbRecruits) December 10, 2022

Of course, if the officials determine that he did not score on this play, Sandy Creek gets the ball on the doorstep on fourth-and-goal, so it is certainly possible they would have punched it in to win a state title, regardless. And as an added bonus for Sandy Creek, they were able to enact a measure of revenge with the win. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the two teams played earlier this year, with Cedar Grove picking up a 49-34 win.